Veteran WNBC engineer is missing

WNBC-TV has revealed that William Steckman, an WNBC-TV veteran engineer, is missing and presumed dead in the rubble of the World Trade Center.

Immediately after the first plane hit the North tower, Steckman called the station from the 104th floor to say that he was "powering down" the transmitter and getting out.

There has been no word on his whereabouts since that time.

- Michael Grotticelli