Veteran WCBS-TV reporter dies

Chris Borgen, 76, a reporter for WCBS-TV New York for nearly 30 years, died

April 25 of pulmonary fibrosis in Ridgewood, N.J.

Borgen, a former New York City detective for eight years, joined WCBS in 1966

when Walter Cronkite hired him as a writer and researcher on a prison report.

His specialty became crime stories.

He is survived by his wife, Mitsou, and a son.