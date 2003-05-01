Veteran WCBS-TV reporter dies
Chris Borgen, 76, a reporter for WCBS-TV New York for nearly 30 years, died
April 25 of pulmonary fibrosis in Ridgewood, N.J.
Borgen, a former New York City detective for eight years, joined WCBS in 1966
when Walter Cronkite hired him as a writer and researcher on a prison report.
His specialty became crime stories.
He is survived by his wife, Mitsou, and a son.
