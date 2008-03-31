Veteran TV Writers Create a Web Series...About TV Writers

Stun Creative, a marketing and production company in Los Angeles, is teaming up with a troupe of veteran comedy writers to create a new Web series, The Writers Room.

The series takes place in the writers, room of a fictional late night talk show, featuring the banter and neurosis that come from the overworked writing staff.

"We see The Writers Room as a workplace comedy, just without the work," said Stun Creative co-president Mark Feldstein, announcing the new show. "Unlike NBC's 30 Rock or HBO's legendary Larry Sanders show, The Writers Room never presents the actual 'show' to our audience. We chose instead to focus on the writers' room, since some of the funniest stuff never leaves the room. Not to mention the fact that we simply didn't have enough budget to build an actual talk show set."

The series will comprise 10 six minute episodes, and will be available on Sony's Crackle.com, a C-Spot branded YouTube channel, Hulu, AOL Video and Verizon's V-Cast video service.

The fictional late night show will be hosted by Kevin Pollack, who will be playing an egomanical version of himself.

Beyond Pollack, the entire cast is comprised of comedy writers, including Bruce Kirschbaum of Seinfeld and Everybody Loves Raymond, Ed Crasnick of The Sopranos and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Evan Mann of Gilmore Girls and How I Met Your Mother, Gareth Reynolds of The Real Wedding Crashers, Jeff Kahn of The Larry Sanders Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Frank Conniff of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Rose Abdoo of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Gilmore Girls.