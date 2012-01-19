Veteran Screenwriter Robert Dozier Passes Away at 81
Robert Dozier, veteran TV and film screenwriter who
penned Streets of San Francisco, Dr. Kildare, Have Gun Will Travel, and episodes of the original Hawaii Five-O, among many other credits,
died of prostate cancer Jan. 6 at his home on Martha's Vinyard. He was 81.
Dozier
wrote for many of the top TV drama anthology series in the 1950's, including
Studio One, Four Star Playhouse, GE Theater and the Kaiser Aluminum Hour.
His
other TV credits included Batman (his
father, William Dozier, produced the show), Dan
August, and Harry O.
"Bob
was one of the fresh, new voices in the very early days of television, along
with Paddy Chayefsky, Reggie Rose, and other writers," said former WGAW
President Frank Pierson in a statement.
Survivors
include Dozier's wife, actress Diana Muldaur, and three sons, Harold, Aaron and
Brendan, from his first marriage. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to
the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for Prostate Cancer Research, care of Dr.
Taplin, or the Animal Shelter of Martha's Vineyard.
According to the family, a memorial will be held this summer in the Sierra Nevada per Dozier's request.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.