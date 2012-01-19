Veteran Screenwriter Robert Dozier Passes Away at 81

Robert Dozier, veteran TV and film screenwriter who

penned Streets of San Francisco, Dr. Kildare, Have Gun Will Travel, and episodes of the original Hawaii Five-O, among many other credits,

died of prostate cancer Jan. 6 at his home on Martha's Vinyard. He was 81.

Dozier

wrote for many of the top TV drama anthology series in the 1950's, including

Studio One, Four Star Playhouse, GE Theater and the Kaiser Aluminum Hour.

His

other TV credits included Batman (his

father, William Dozier, produced the show), Dan

August, and Harry O.

"Bob

was one of the fresh, new voices in the very early days of television, along

with Paddy Chayefsky, Reggie Rose, and other writers," said former WGAW

President Frank Pierson in a statement.

Survivors

include Dozier's wife, actress Diana Muldaur, and three sons, Harold, Aaron and

Brendan, from his first marriage. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to

the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for Prostate Cancer Research, care of Dr.

Taplin, or the Animal Shelter of Martha's Vineyard.

According to the family, a memorial will be held this summer in the Sierra Nevada per Dozier's request.