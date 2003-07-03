Veteran newsman Sunde dies

Tenold (Rob) Sunde, 66, longtime local and network news executive and writer

and a former chairman of the Radio-Television News Directors Association, died

July 1 from kidney and liver failure.

Sunde was a veteran of numerous radio-station news posts, as well as CBS

Evening News, CBS Radio, CNBC and ABC Radio.

He had also been a journalism professor at Columbia University and a consultant to USIA.

As a writer, he penned newscasts and commentaries for Douglas Edwards, Walter

Cronkite and Peter Jennings and made documentaries with Mike Wallace, Roger

Mudd and Charles Osgood.

In 1996, he joined CNBC as senior editor and supervisor of daytime

programming.

In 1998, he became executive producer for the WWOR-TV New York investigative

team.

Sunde was RTNDA chairman in 1990-1991 and was instrumental in establishing

the trade group's Radio-Television News Directors Foundation, which provides training and

scholarships for journalists.

Barbara Cochran, president of RTNDA and RTNDF, said Friday: "He was so

dedicated to helping young people ... We all owe him a great debt for his vision

and leadership."

Sunde's wife, Lila, and their three children have asked that contributions go

to the Rob Sunde Mentoring Fund, RTNDF, 1600 K St. NW, Suite 700, Washington,

D.C., 20006.

The family will hold a memorial service in New York next

month.