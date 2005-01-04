Veteran D.C. Traffic Reporter Dies
Walt Starling, 52, longtime Washington broadcast traffic reporter and later assignment editor at WRC-TV Washington, died of colon cancer Tuesday morning at his home in Montgomery County, Md.
Starling reportedly parlayed a pilot's license and a term paper on traffic reporting into a career that saw him report for a variety of area stations for more than 20 years, including logging more than 2 million air miles. Most of those were spent circling the Beltway in a small plane, helping commuters avoid snarls on one of the nation's most crowded roadways.
Survivors include by his wife, Sharon, a son, Brent, and daughter, Joanna.
