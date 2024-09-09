Veteran Entertainer James Earl Jones Dies

Veteran actor James Earl Jones, whose booming baritone voice is known for voicing such iconic characters as Star Wars villain Darth Vader as well as CNN’s signature “This is CNN” promotional line, has died at the age of 93.

Jones passed away at his home in Dutchess County. A cause of death was not disclosed, according to published reports. Jones’ more than 60-year screen and stage career earned him the rare EGOT recognition – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar (an Academy Honorary Award) and Tony Award –for his many iconic performances. He’s arguably best known for lending his bass voice to the villainous Dark Vader in several Star Wars movies.

He also voiced the character of Mufasa in the 1994 animated film The Lion King, as well as the film's 2019 live-action remake. His film acting credits include Field of Dreams, Claudine, Coming to America, The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings and Clear and Present Danger.

On TV, Jones appeared in numerous television shows including Roots, The Simpsons, Touched by An Angel, Frasier, L.A. Law, and Highway to Heaven. Jones is also the voice of CNN’s iconic promotional line “This Is CNN.”

Jones' entertainment career began on Broadway in 1957. He would go on to star in such acclaimed productions as Othello, The Great White Hope, King Lear, Fences, and Driving Miss Daisy.

Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Jones. "We are all the lesser for his loss, and we collectively morn his passing and honor his great body of work," said actor George Takei.

Actor LeVar Burton said of Jones: "There will never be another of his particular combination of graces."

Multichannel Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

A great spirit and boundless, unique voice has left us. James Earl Jones has passed, and he is returned to the great beyond. We are all the lesser for his loss, and we collectively mourn his passing and honor his great body of work.September 9, 2024

James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces.September 9, 2024