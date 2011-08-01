Versus Will Fly NBC Sports Colors

As expected, national cable network Versus will be rebranded to reflect its membership in the NBC Sports Group.

The rechristening of Versus as the NBC Sports Network will take place on Jan. 2, 2012, as part of a strategy to bring all four tiers of the group's assets - the broadcast network, national cable networks, regional sports networks and digital platforms - into a more consistent branding framework.

"This effort is a major step towards a complete strategic alignment of all our platforms and businesses," NBC Sports Group chairman Mark Lazarus said. "This is more than just a name change for Versus. It's a complete repositioning of the brand to provide value for marketers, consumers as well as all our affiliates and distributors. We want anyone who comes into contact with any of our assets to immediately connect with the NBC Sports brand promise."

The new year will also ring in a redesign of the NBC Sports logo.

