Verjee Moving to CNN in Washington

CNN is expected to announce Friday that Zain Verjee, Atlanta-based anchor for CNN International (CNNI), will be leaving that post come Friday to join the mothership.

CNN is said to see a rising star in Verjee, who co-anchors the Your World Today CNNI broadcast that CNN airs at noon-1 p.m.. She has also reported international news for CNN's afternoon Situation Room, where she has fans in host Wolf Blitzer and commentator Jack Cafferty.

Verjee will exit CNNI Friday, take off two weeks, then return April 16 as a CNN general correspondent, based in Washington, according to a network source.

It is only the latest move in a shuffled Washington correspondent team for CNN.

Just last Monday (March 27), Dana Bash, who had been covering the White House for the cable network, switched places with Hill correspondent Ed Henry. Joining Bash on the Hill was Andrea Koppel, who had been covering the State Department.

Look for the Verjee to cover a variety of beats as she works into the rotation. She has been with CNNI since 2000.

No word on whether Jim Clancy will get a new co-host for Your World Today or go it alone.