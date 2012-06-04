VerizonFiOS TV Adds 10 Hispanic Channels

Verizon FiOS TV launched 10 new Spanish-language channels in

high definition on June 4th, boosting the total number of

Spanish-language high def channels in each market to as many as 75. The number

varies depending on the number of local Spanish-language broadcasters in each

market.

As a result of the additional channels, the telco is billing

its Spanish-language HD line-up as the largest available in the U.S.

The move is notable because the amount of Spanish-language

content in HD has generally lagged behind English-language fare even though

some research indicates that Hispanic consumers are more likely to have a HD

set than the general market. About 78% of Hispanics homes having at least one

high-def set versus 68% for the general population, according to data released

earlier this year from the Consumer Electronics Association.

Nine of the 10 new Spanish-language HD channels are provided

by Olympusat Inc., a leading independent distributor of Hispanic content in the

United States. These channels include: Ultra Cine, Ultra Fiesta, Ultra Kidz,

Ultra Mex, Ultra Luna, Ultra Macho, Ultra Film, Ultra Docu and Ultra Clasico.

The other new channel is Multimedios Television, which offers

Spanish-language family and entertainment programming broadcast from Monterrey,

Mexico.

Recently, Verizon also announced a new multiyear carriage

agreement with Univision that includes the launch of three new networks -

Univision Deportes, Univision tlnovelas and FOROtv - as well as rights for

multiplatform and on-demand viewing.

"Our customers have told us that high-quality

Spanish-language programming helps to keep their culture alive, and we're helping

to make that happen by giving them the content that they want," said

Michelle Webb, director of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon. "With the addition of 10 new

Spanish-language HD channels, Verizon is offering our FiOS TV customers the best

- and the most - Spanish-language channels as well as the largest

Spanish-language HD offering in the nation. And with more Spanish-language

programming to come, we'll continue giving consumers the most robust

Spanish-language offering in the market."

The channels are part of FiOS TV's La Conexion and

Spanish-language packages.