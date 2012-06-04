VerizonFiOS TV Adds 10 Hispanic Channels
Verizon FiOS TV launched 10 new Spanish-language channels in
high definition on June 4th, boosting the total number of
Spanish-language high def channels in each market to as many as 75. The number
varies depending on the number of local Spanish-language broadcasters in each
market.
As a result of the additional channels, the telco is billing
its Spanish-language HD line-up as the largest available in the U.S.
The move is notable because the amount of Spanish-language
content in HD has generally lagged behind English-language fare even though
some research indicates that Hispanic consumers are more likely to have a HD
set than the general market. About 78% of Hispanics homes having at least one
high-def set versus 68% for the general population, according to data released
earlier this year from the Consumer Electronics Association.
Nine of the 10 new Spanish-language HD channels are provided
by Olympusat Inc., a leading independent distributor of Hispanic content in the
United States. These channels include: Ultra Cine, Ultra Fiesta, Ultra Kidz,
Ultra Mex, Ultra Luna, Ultra Macho, Ultra Film, Ultra Docu and Ultra Clasico.
The other new channel is Multimedios Television, which offers
Spanish-language family and entertainment programming broadcast from Monterrey,
Mexico.
Recently, Verizon also announced a new multiyear carriage
agreement with Univision that includes the launch of three new networks -
Univision Deportes, Univision tlnovelas and FOROtv - as well as rights for
multiplatform and on-demand viewing.
"Our customers have told us that high-quality
Spanish-language programming helps to keep their culture alive, and we're helping
to make that happen by giving them the content that they want," said
Michelle Webb, director of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon. "With the addition of 10 new
Spanish-language HD channels, Verizon is offering our FiOS TV customers the best
- and the most - Spanish-language channels as well as the largest
Spanish-language HD offering in the nation. And with more Spanish-language
programming to come, we'll continue giving consumers the most robust
Spanish-language offering in the market."
The channels are part of FiOS TV's La Conexion and
Spanish-language packages.
