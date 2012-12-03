Verizon Wireless to Shut Down Video-Subscription Service

Verizon Wireless will discontinue its video-subscription service, which used to be called VCast Video, on Dec. 15, and will instead push customers toward the Viewdini portal for 4G wireless devices that provides access to services including Comcast's Xfinity On Demand and Netflix.

The carrier has offered the service, launched as VCast Video in 2005 then renamed Verizon Video last year, for $3 per day or $10 per month with unlimited usage -- although all video usage counts toward subscribers' wireless data plans.

The subscription video service's lineup has provided more than 100 live channels and 250-plus full episode shows and events each month. Content partners have included A+E Networks, CBS, Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, Lifetime, MTV, NBC and Nickelodeon.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.