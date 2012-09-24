Verizon Settles Patent Spat With ActiveVideo
Verizon Communications will pay $260 million to ActiveVideo
Networks -- plus an unspecified additional amount -- to settle the interactive
TV vendor's patent litigation.
Separately Monday, TiVo
announced it had reached an out-of-court settlement with Verizon, under
which the telco will pay at least $250 million over the next six years to
settle the DVR company's patent lawsuit. TiVo has also won settlements from
Dish Network and AT&T.
In the ActiveVideo case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit in August upheld a decision ordering Verizon to pay damages of
at least $260 million to ActiveVideo, whose largest customer is Cablevision
Systems.
"After the Federal Circuit's decision affirming the validity
of our patents and the jury verdict against Verizon, we are happy to announce
that ActiveVideo has settled the dispute with Verizon," ActiveVideo president
and CEO Jeff Miller said in announcing the deal. "In the end our
technology and its value have been recognized."
