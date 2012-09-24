Verizon Settles Patent Spat With ActiveVideo

Verizon Communications will pay $260 million to ActiveVideo

Networks -- plus an unspecified additional amount -- to settle the interactive

TV vendor's patent litigation.

Separately Monday, TiVo

announced it had reached an out-of-court settlement with Verizon, under

which the telco will pay at least $250 million over the next six years to

settle the DVR company's patent lawsuit. TiVo has also won settlements from

Dish Network and AT&T.

In the ActiveVideo case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the

Federal Circuit in August upheld a decision ordering Verizon to pay damages of

at least $260 million to ActiveVideo, whose largest customer is Cablevision

Systems.

"After the Federal Circuit's decision affirming the validity

of our patents and the jury verdict against Verizon, we are happy to announce

that ActiveVideo has settled the dispute with Verizon," ActiveVideo president

and CEO Jeff Miller said in announcing the deal. "In the end our

technology and its value have been recognized."

