Verizon Sees Starz Everywhere

Verizon Communications is the fourth affiliate to get on

board for Starz's branded TV Everywhere services, as the premium programmer

works to battle over-the-top rivals like Netflix as well as catch up to HBO in

the authenticated-content arena.





FiOS TV customers who subscribe to the linear Starz and

Encore channels now have access Starz Play, which provides about 400 movies and

original series episodes monthly, and Encore Play, with around 900 selections.

Verizon already provided authenticated Starz content through its own website at

www.verizon.com/tvonline.





In the last four months, Starz has landed pacts for the

"Play" services with DirecTV,

Cox

Communications and AT&T U-verse. The programmer also has agreements

with Comcast and Dish Network, which offer the programmer's authenticated

content through their respective TV Everywhere services.



