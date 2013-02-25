Verizon Sees Starz Everywhere
Verizon Communications is the fourth affiliate to get on
board for Starz's branded TV Everywhere services, as the premium programmer
works to battle over-the-top rivals like Netflix as well as catch up to HBO in
the authenticated-content arena.
FiOS TV customers who subscribe to the linear Starz and
Encore channels now have access Starz Play, which provides about 400 movies and
original series episodes monthly, and Encore Play, with around 900 selections.
Verizon already provided authenticated Starz content through its own website at
www.verizon.com/tvonline.
In the last four months, Starz has landed pacts for the
"Play" services with DirecTV,
Cox
Communications and AT&T U-verse. The programmer also has agreements
with Comcast and Dish Network, which offer the programmer's authenticated
content through their respective TV Everywhere services.
Click
here to read the full story at Multichannel News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.