Verizon-Redbox JV Start Testing Their Netflix Rival, Name Management Team
Verizon Communications and Coinstar have
begun testing the streaming-video portion of "Redbox Instant by
Verizon," their joint DVD-plus-online video service designed to compete
with Netflix, and have announced former FiOS executive Shawn Strickland as the
venture's CEO.
The companies announced their partnership in February,
saying they expected to
commercially launch service in the second half of 2012. Verizon owns 65% of
the JV with Redbox holding a 35% ownership stake.
A representative for Redbox said the alpha testing of the
product is underway and is "internal and invitation-only. The company is
testing the streaming capabilities of the product." No other additional
details, including pricing and availability, are currently being disclosed
about Redbox Instant by Verizon, which will combine streaming video with access
to DVDs at Redbox's 36,800 kiosks nationwide.
