Verizon-Redbox JV Start Testing Their Netflix Rival, Name Management Team

Verizon Communications and Coinstar have

begun testing the streaming-video portion of "Redbox Instant by

Verizon," their joint DVD-plus-online video service designed to compete

with Netflix, and have announced former FiOS executive Shawn Strickland as the

venture's CEO.

The companies announced their partnership in February,

saying they expected to

commercially launch service in the second half of 2012. Verizon owns 65% of

the JV with Redbox holding a 35% ownership stake.

A representative for Redbox said the alpha testing of the

product is underway and is "internal and invitation-only. The company is

testing the streaming capabilities of the product." No other additional

details, including pricing and availability, are currently being disclosed

about Redbox Instant by Verizon, which will combine streaming video with access

to DVDs at Redbox's 36,800 kiosks nationwide.

