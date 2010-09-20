Verizon Puts McAdam in Place to Succeed Seidenberg as CEO

Verizon Communications appointed Lowell McAdam, who currently leads

Verizon Wireless, president and chief operating officer, setting him up

to take over the telco's reins when chairman and CEO Ivan Seidenberg

retires.

The appointment, announced Monday, "clarifies" the succession plan

for Seidenberg, the telco said. Seidenberg, 63, is expected to retire

sometime in 2011.

McAdam's appointment, which takes effect Oct. 1, was expected "and

should be received well," Jeff Kagan, an independent wireless and

telecom industry analyst, wrote in a research note. "It all depends on

what McAdam does as CEO, but Seidenberg is leaving him with a strong and

growing business."

