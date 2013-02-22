Verizon Plugs 11 NBCU Nets Into 'TV Everywhere' Site

Verizon Communications has stocked the TV Everywhere buffet

for FiOS TV subs with content from 11 NBCUniversal networks, under a pact the

companies signed last fall.

The NBCU programming, available through the telco's My

Verizon portal, includes shows from Bravo, USA, Oxygen, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News,

NBC, Syfy, mun2, Telemundo and Cozi TV. In addition, FiOS TV customers can

access a live simulcast of CNBC.

Next month, Verizon expects to "launch a few more NBCU

networks," according to spokeswoman Heather Wilner.

In November, NBCU

announced a wide-ranging program carriage deal with Verizon FiOS

that includes the TV Everywhere rights.

NBCU also has TV Everywhere agreements with Comcast -- which

last week

announced it would buy out GE's 49% interest in NBCU to gain full ownership --

as well as Suddenlink

Communications and Cablevision

Systems.

For its part, Verizon has TV Everywhere agreements with

other programmers including ESPN, Turner Broadcasting System, HBO, Fox, NFL

Network, Showtime Networks, Starz and Viacom.