Verizon Plugs 11 NBCU Nets Into 'TV Everywhere' Site
Verizon Communications has stocked the TV Everywhere buffet
for FiOS TV subs with content from 11 NBCUniversal networks, under a pact the
companies signed last fall.
The NBCU programming, available through the telco's My
Verizon portal, includes shows from Bravo, USA, Oxygen, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News,
NBC, Syfy, mun2, Telemundo and Cozi TV. In addition, FiOS TV customers can
access a live simulcast of CNBC.
Next month, Verizon expects to "launch a few more NBCU
networks," according to spokeswoman Heather Wilner.
In November, NBCU
announced a wide-ranging program carriage deal with Verizon FiOS
that includes the TV Everywhere rights.
NBCU also has TV Everywhere agreements with Comcast -- which
last week
announced it would buy out GE's 49% interest in NBCU to gain full ownership --
as well as Suddenlink
Communications and Cablevision
Systems.
For its part, Verizon has TV Everywhere agreements with
other programmers including ESPN, Turner Broadcasting System, HBO, Fox, NFL
Network, Showtime Networks, Starz and Viacom.
