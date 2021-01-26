Verizon Network Problem Takes Down Internet Across Northeast

Verizon said an unspecified problem with its network, which affected myriad ISPs and a number of key edge services Tuesday, while impacting millions of Northeasterners from Washington, D.C. to Boston, has been fixed.

A Verizon rep told wire services that network usage patterns “are returning to normal" and the company is investigating what happened. The problems, he said, were not related to an accidental fiber cable slicing in Brooklyn, he said.

"We have seen reports of internet-related outages on the East Coast, making it difficult for people to work remotely and go to school online," tweeted acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel. "The @FCC Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is working to get to the bottom of what is going on.”

Down Detector, which tracks these kinds of service interruptions, showed complaints in the Northeast region peaking at around noon East Coast Time Tuesday. The bulk of the reported outages were for Verizon, which has 6.5 million customers in the Northeast region. But Comcast and Charter Communications customers reported issues, too.

Consumers across the U.S. reported either sluggishness, or the inability to use, popular services including Google, YouTube, Amazon's AWS and Zoom.