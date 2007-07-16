Verizon Names Lynch EVP and CTO

Verizon Communications, a provider of broadband and other wireline and wireless communications, named Dick Lynch the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. In this role Lynch will be responsible for establishing and managing the overall direction, technology and planning of all Verizon's networks, which include Verizon Wireless, Verizon Telecom and Verizon Business.

Lynch will report to Verizon President and Chief Operating Officer Denny Strigl.

Lynch was formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer for Verizon Wireless since that company's founding in 2000.