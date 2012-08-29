Verizon Launches MundoFox on FiOS in Some Markets
Verizon Communications has added MundoFox,
the new Spanish-language broadcast network from Fox International Channels and
RCN Television Group of Colombia, for FiOS TV subscribers in Los Angeles and
Dallas, with New York and other markets slated to launch later this week.
MundoFox, which features scripted dramas, news, sports, game
shows and comedies, has deals with local broadcast affiliates across the U.S.
In New York City, the channel is available on Time Warner Cable and
Cablevision's Optimum cable systems in the Bronx and Brooklyn.
"We are delighted to add MundoFox to the FiOS TV
lineup," Michelle Webb, Verizon director of content strategy and
acquisition, said in a statement. "As we continue to give our FiOS
customers more and more Spanish-language programming, we are ensuring they have
access to the best -- and the most -- channels available today."
MundoFox president Emiliano Saccone commented,
"Bringing MundoFox to FiOS subscribers is an important step in the growth
of our network. Having a tremendous distribution partner like Verizon will
allow more viewers to experience our diverse roster of quality programming that
echoes the interests of the 'New Latino' viewer."
