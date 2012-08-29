Verizon Launches MundoFox on FiOS in Some Markets

Verizon Communications has added MundoFox,

the new Spanish-language broadcast network from Fox International Channels and

RCN Television Group of Colombia, for FiOS TV subscribers in Los Angeles and

Dallas, with New York and other markets slated to launch later this week.

MundoFox, which features scripted dramas, news, sports, game

shows and comedies, has deals with local broadcast affiliates across the U.S.

In New York City, the channel is available on Time Warner Cable and

Cablevision's Optimum cable systems in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

"We are delighted to add MundoFox to the FiOS TV

lineup," Michelle Webb, Verizon director of content strategy and

acquisition, said in a statement. "As we continue to give our FiOS

customers more and more Spanish-language programming, we are ensuring they have

access to the best -- and the most -- channels available today."

MundoFox president Emiliano Saccone commented,

"Bringing MundoFox to FiOS subscribers is an important step in the growth

of our network. Having a tremendous distribution partner like Verizon will

allow more viewers to experience our diverse roster of quality programming that

echoes the interests of the 'New Latino' viewer."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.