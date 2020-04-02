Verizon Giving Subscribers Free Premium Channels

Verizon said it will be making premium channels HBO, Cinemax and Starz available to subscribers, many of whom are staying at home to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

All Fios TV customers will be able to watch HBO and Cinemax April 17-20 and Starz from April 17 to 23.

They will also be able to watch free replaces of classic NBA games from NBA League Pass and select NHL games from NHL Center Ice.

Previously, Verizon had added more than 80 channels to its service, including both premium entertainment channels as well as resources that allow for online learning and study support for students.

As of April 1, Fios TV customers who don’t subscribe to select premium channels will get access to additional networks at no added cost, without having to sign up or sign on.

Those networks include Showtime and Epix.

Customers can also get 30 days of instruction exercise video from Gaiam TV Fit and Yoga.

In April, Verizon mobile and Fios customers will be able to experience up to 60 days of free access to valued education resources, tools and games at no cost, including:

Quizlet: Students and teachers can get a Quizlet Plus account to study languages, science, math, history and more with engaging learning tools and flashcards.

Bookful: Children can bring books to life with hundreds of augmented reality and 3D interactive education books and games to improve comprehension.

Chegg: Students will have access to the new Chegg Study Pack with step-by-step textbook solutions, expert Q&A, practice tests, grammar and plagiarism checkers, and a step-by-step math solver.