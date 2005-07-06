Verizon Gets Turner Networks

Turner Broadcasting System became the latest cable programmer to license its networks to Verizon's planned cable systems.

The telco plans to include nine Turner networks in the video portion of its Fios system, which will also include high-speed Internet, telephone and video service.

The deal also covers Turner's lone high-definition service, a feed for TNT programming.

Telephone companies are working hard to catch up to cable in the video space, including lobbying for legislation that would allow them to bypass local franchise negotiations.