Verizon FiOS: We've Reached Carriage Renewal With AMC Networks

Facing contract expiration at year-end, Verizon FiOS said it has reached a renewal carriage pact with AMC Networks.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, averts a service disconnect for AMC Networks' AMC, home to The Walking Dead, cable's best-ever show among adults 18-49, Sundance Channel, IFC and WE tv services. AMC Networks' old contract with Verizon FiOS was set to expire on Dec. 31.

The telco issued the following statement on Monday night: "AMC Networks has agreed to an agreement with Verizon that is both reasonable and in our FiOS TV customers' best interests. This means that there is no risk of losing any AMC Networks channels. We've worked hard on behalf of our FiOS TV customers to reach an agreement with AMC. We'll continue to fight for our customers to ensure they continue receiving all of the great programming they've come to expect."

AMC Networks could not be reached by press time late on Dec. 11.