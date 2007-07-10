Verizon FiOS TV Expands in Virginia

Verizon continues to expand its FiOS TV footprint in Virginia with the addition of another 15,000 households in Newport News and Virginia Beach where the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service is available. Verizon began rolling out FiOS TV in Virginia Beach in January and in Newport News in April and now offers the service to 70,000 households in the area.

Verizon’s fiber network footprint already encompasses much of Northern Virginia and the Richmond area and the company has begun construction of a fiber network in Chesapeake.

Verizon FiOS TV has nearly 500,000 subscribers nationwide and is offered to 3.1 million households in eleven states.