Verizon FiOS Launches Star India Plus

Bolstering its programming offering from South Asia, Verizon FiOS has launched Star India Plus.

The rollout of India's No. 1 Hindi channel commenced on the telco's video service this week and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, according to the companies. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Star India Plus features many of the top programs in the country, including such primetime soap operas as Tere Liye, Sasural Genda Phool, Pratigya and Behenein, as well as other popular fare like Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Additionally, the channel, sporting the new tagline, "Rishta Wohi, Soch Nayi" ("Same relationships, New thought"), also showcases India's favorite reality programs and game shows, including Zara Nach Ke Dikha.

Star India Plus is part of FiOS TV's South Asian (Hindi) package -- which already includes Zee TV, TV Asia and SET Asia -- for $34.99 per month. Verizon also offers another South Asian channel in Punjab, called Jus Punjabi, for $9.99 per month.

Customers can subscribe by tuning to one of the channels and pressing "OK" on the FiOS TV remote control. They also can call 1-800-VERIZON or visit http://fios.verizon.com/fios-tv.html for more information.

"The addition of Star India Plus to the FiOS TV channel lineup further enhances our overall multicultural offering with new content that includes favorite dramas, game shows and more," said Terry Denson, vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, in announcing the network's launch. "Bringing new content and sponsorship support to South Asian communities has been a priority for Verizon, and we look forward to more opportunities in the future."

David Wisnia, Star's senior vice president of distribution, sales and marketing and head of its North American office, noted: "We are absolutely thrilled to be making Star India Plus available to FiOS TV subscribers. Viewers will be entertained like never before with our exciting array of dramas, reality shows and Bollywood blockbusters. We look forward to growing our relationship with Verizon FiOS and to sharing more of Star's top-rated networks in the near future."

Star India broadcasts 33 channels in eight languages to more than 142 million people every week across the world's second-most populous nation and more than 65 countries across the globe. Its channel portfolio also includes Star One, Star Gold, Channel [V], Star Jalsha, Star Pravah, Star World, Star Movies and Star Utsav, as well as joint venture channels Asianet, Asianet Plus, Star Vijay, Suvarna, Star News, ESPN and Star Sports.