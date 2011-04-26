Verizon FiOS Boosts VOD Tally To 24,000-Plus Titles

Verizon Communications has upped its video-on-demand library to more than 24,000 monthly titles available across every FiOS TV market, with 15,000 of those titles free -- while Comcast claims it offers 25,000 in 80% of its footprint.

Recent additions to FiOS TV VOD include 3D programming from Starz Entertainment and HBO, as well as programming from Disney Jr., Nickelodeon HD, BET HD, Comedy Central HD, MTV HD and Nollywood On Demand, Verizon spokeswoman Heather Wilner wrote in a blog posting.

"In the coming months, we expect new on demand programming from more than a dozen content providers, so keep a look out for that," Wilner said.

