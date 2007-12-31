Verizon Communications’ Seidenberg Exercises Stock Options
By B&C Staff
Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Ivan G. Seidenberg exercised options for 85,690 shares of common stock Wednesday under a prearranged trading plan, AP reported.
Seidenberg exercised the options for $44.45 per share then sold all 85,690 shares on the same day for $44.95 each, according to AP.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.