Verizon Communications’ Seidenberg Exercises Stock Options

By

Verizon Communications chairman and CEO Ivan G. Seidenberg exercised options for 85,690 shares of common stock Wednesday under a prearranged trading plan, AP reported.

Seidenberg exercised the options for $44.45 per share then sold all 85,690 shares on the same day for $44.95 each, according to AP.