Verizon Adds Three Hispanic Channels

Verizon has expanded the FiOS TV Spanish-language line-up with the addition of three new channels-Ritmoson Latino, Bandamax and TyC Sports, boosting the telco's Spanish-language channel count to 31 services.

The channels have already launched in most FiOS markets and will be available all areas by year end. The networks are included in the Spanish Language package, which has 31 Spanish services for $11.99 month and the La Conexion package, which has 125 English and Spanish services for $54.99 a month.

"One of our key goals for FiOS TV is to offer the content that our customers desire, so we are constantly enhancing our multicultural offerings," noted Terry Denson, VP of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, in a statement.

Two of the services focus on music. Ritmoson Latino is a music and lifestyle channel dedicated to popular Latin American music. Bandamax features music videos of regional Mexican fare, as well as concerts, celebrity news and live original programming.

TyC Sports features live coverage of Argentine first-division soccer plus soccer from Chile and Paraguay and such sports as boxing, basketball and auto racing.