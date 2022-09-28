Verizon Adds NFL Plus to Its +play Market
Verizon wireless users, who previously had access to live NFL games via Yahoo Sports, can once again stream games on smart phones and tablets with new $4.99-a-month service
Verizon wireless users will once again be able to stream live NFL games thanks to a new partnership with the pro football league and the carrier, which will put the just-launched NFL Plus mobile streaming service into Verizon's +play channel store.
Verizon announced at the Mobile World Conference event in Las Vegas this week that the $4.99-a-month NFL Plus service will be "coming soon" to +play, which lets users sign up for popular video and audio entertainment subscription services, including Netflix, HBO Max and Vix Plus, and pay for all of them in one centralized bill to the wireless carrier.
NFL Plus features live streaming video of out-of-market preseason NFL games, and live local and primetime regular season and postseason games. It also has live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on demand and content from the NFL Films archive.
Also read: Is Verizon Plus Play the True Next-Generation MVPD?
Verizon customers previously had streaming access to NFL games via a partnership with Yahoo Sports.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.