Verizon Adds NFL Plus to Its +play Market

Verizon wireless users will once again be able to stream live NFL games thanks to a new partnership with the pro football league and the carrier, which will put the just-launched NFL Plus mobile streaming service into Verizon's +play channel store.

Verizon announced at the Mobile World Conference event in Las Vegas this week that the $4.99-a-month NFL Plus service will be "coming soon" to +play, which lets users sign up for popular video and audio entertainment subscription services, including Netflix, HBO Max and Vix Plus, and pay for all of them in one centralized bill to the wireless carrier.

NFL Plus features live streaming video of out-of-market preseason NFL games, and live local and primetime regular season and postseason games. It also has live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on demand and content from the NFL Films archive.

Verizon customers previously had streaming access to NFL games via a partnership with Yahoo Sports.