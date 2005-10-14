Verizon Adds More Channels

Verizon continues to add new video content services to its FiOS service, a cable-like TV service delivered over fiber optic cables. The telco has signed up HDNet, TV Guide Channel and the TVG Network.

HDNet, entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s high-definition network, includes movies, sports, and TV shows like Hogan’s Heroes while Gemstar-TV Guide’s TV Guide Channel will provide entertainment news and programming information. As for TVG Network, the interactive horseracing network gives viewers a chance to bet on the ponies. Verizon’s FiOS is currently offered in Keller, Texas but additional markets in Texas, New York, and Virginia are expected to have the service by the end of the year.