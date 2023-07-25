Verizon Adds Another 384K FWA Subscribers in Q2

Verizon added another 384,000 fixed wireless access subscribers in the second quarter, upping its total base to 2.3 million.

The wireless giant added 256,000 FWA customers in the second quarter of 2022 and 393,000 from January - March of this year.

T-Mobile, the other large wireless company peddling FWA, had 3.169 million FWA subs at the end of March. It will report its latest quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Verizon reported an overall revenue dip of 3.5% to $32.6 billion in the second quarter, despite surging wireless sales. Net income came in at $4.8 billion, a decrease of 10.3% from second-quarter 2022, (You can read the company's Q2 earnings release here.)

Tony Skiadas, Verizon’s new CFO, fielded equity analyst concerns about Verizon's exposure to lead-lined copper cables during the carrier’s second-quarter earnings call with investors.

“The likelihood of exposure to lead-sheathed cables is low," Skiadas said. "In addition, because the cable was used as a feeder and distribution cable and does not run into individual homes or apartments, it is generally in locations that minimize the potential for public contact.

"We are working with third-party experts to conduct our own testing on our sites that were identified by the media," Skiadas added. "There are a number of unknowns in this area, including whether there is a health risk presented by undisturbed lead-sheathed cable and if there is a risk, how that risk should be addressed."

Meanwhile, in other parts of Verizon's business, the company reported the loss of another 69,000 Fios pay TV customers in Q2, which was actually an improvement over the 87,000 lost pay TV souls in the second quarter of last year.

Verizon only has around 3 million Fios TV subs left.