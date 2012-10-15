Veria Living, RCN Reach Distribution Deal

Health-and-wellness

network Veria Living said it has reached a distribution deal with RCN involving such major markets as New

York and Boston.

The service

will be carried on the broadband service provider's systems in Philadelphia,

Washington, D.C, and Lehigh Valley, Pa. Neither Veria nor RCN would reveal specific subscriber

numbers.

"We look

forward to a long relationship with RCN and their customers around the

country," Veria Living general manager Paul Cestari said in a statement. "RCN has built its reputation on

selectively partnering with the best-in-breed content providers across a

variety of entertainment categories - we're proud to have Veria Living added to

this prestigious group."

RCN senior VP of operations Chris Fenger said "Keeping a close eye on the pulse of

our customers, more and more of them today are searching for reliable and

actionable information about keeping themselves and their families well by

living healthier lifestyles. We're

pleased to be able to offer them the first-rate content from Veria Living that

addresses these very needs."