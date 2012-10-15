Veria Living, RCN Reach Distribution Deal
Health-and-wellness
network Veria Living said it has reached a distribution deal with RCN involving such major markets as New
York and Boston.
The service
will be carried on the broadband service provider's systems in Philadelphia,
Washington, D.C, and Lehigh Valley, Pa. Neither Veria nor RCN would reveal specific subscriber
numbers.
"We look
forward to a long relationship with RCN and their customers around the
country," Veria Living general manager Paul Cestari said in a statement. "RCN has built its reputation on
selectively partnering with the best-in-breed content providers across a
variety of entertainment categories - we're proud to have Veria Living added to
this prestigious group."
RCN senior VP of operations Chris Fenger said "Keeping a close eye on the pulse of
our customers, more and more of them today are searching for reliable and
actionable information about keeping themselves and their families well by
living healthier lifestyles. We're
pleased to be able to offer them the first-rate content from Veria Living that
addresses these very needs."
