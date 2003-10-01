Ventura's Show to Debut This Weekend
Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is finally making his MSNBC debut.
Jesse Ventura's America
will debut Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.
The weekly hour-long show will be taped in his home state of Minnesota.
As of Tuesday morning, no guests were confirmed for the premiere, but MSNBC's Web site (www.msnbc.com
) said Ventura will likely discuss "the coming Battle for the White House and the California recall race."
