Ventura's Show to Debut This Weekend

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is finally making his MSNBC debut.

Jesse Ventura's America

will debut Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

The weekly hour-long show will be taped in his home state of Minnesota.

As of Tuesday morning, no guests were confirmed for the premiere, but MSNBC's Web site (www.msnbc.com

) said Ventura will likely discuss "the coming Battle for the White House and the California recall race."