Ventura's Show to Debut This Weekend

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is finally making his MSNBC debut.

Jesse Ventura's America
will debut Saturday at 7 p.m. EST. 
The weekly hour-long show will be taped in his home state of Minnesota.
As of Tuesday morning, no guests were confirmed for the premiere, but MSNBC's Web site (www.msnbc.com
) said Ventura will likely discuss "the coming Battle for the White House and the California recall race."