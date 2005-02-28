To Vegas, With Money and a Plan

If your travel plans include a trip to the NAB Convention in Las Vegas (April 16-21, with the show floor opening on Monday, April 18), you probably know what to expect: attending innumerable industry sessions, walking endless aisles to visit more than 1,400 exhibitors, and trying to get a handle on where the industry is headed.

On the following pages, you’ll find our Major Network NAB Buyer Guide. It’s the first of five special reports B&C will run between now and the show. The first two reports will take an in-depth look at what some of the industry’s biggest technical execs are looking for at NAB. Then we’ll dive into the exhibitors themselves for our “Road to NAB” reports, rounding up the top gear from the top manufacturers in a wide variety of product categories.

Coming:

March 14: Major TV Station Group NAB Buyers’ Guide

March 21: Road to NAB: Newsroom Operations

April 4: Road to NAB: Station Operations

April 11: Road to NAB: IT Infrastructure

April 18: Special NAB Show Issue