VCI shoots for Stars
VCI's Stars II+ integrated sales, traffic and automation system is offering
enhancements: integrated electronic contracting, improved automation
capabilities, and a reporting module with increased flexibility in report
creation and scheduling.
Users also can e-mail reports and business documents in secure PDF formats
from within the system -- an industry first, according to the company.
The latest version of VCI Sales Desk, a sales-force-automation system, is
also being demonstrated with new features, such as real-time graphical
comparisons of revenue performance.
Pricing on the products varies with system size.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.