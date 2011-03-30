Vaseline Challenges Men to NFL Game
By Staff
Unilever's Vaseline
Men is unveiling an online game called "Keep Your Grip Challenge," featuring former
NFL defensive end Michael Strahan, linking the advertisement strategy to the
NFL and next month's NFL draft, Advertising
Age reported.
The game's premise
involves the player keeping a grip on a virtual football using their keyboard, and
the Vaseline Men brand touts its formula as non-greasy and quick-absorbing. The
game, located at KeepYourGripChallenge.com and hosted by the gaming site
WildTangent.com, will not be the only advertisement for Vaseline Men. Commercials
and digital ads will also be premiered on Fox Sports, Yahoo, and Google, all
during and beside NFL and NFL Draft content.
Vaseline saw growth in
sales after branching out its marketing campaign to reach men; it saw double
digit growth in the past two years since its 2008 launch. -- Lindsay Rubino
