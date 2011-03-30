Vaseline Challenges Men to NFL Game

Unilever's Vaseline

Men is unveiling an online game called "Keep Your Grip Challenge," featuring former

NFL defensive end Michael Strahan, linking the advertisement strategy to the

NFL and next month's NFL draft, Advertising

Age reported.

The game's premise

involves the player keeping a grip on a virtual football using their keyboard, and

the Vaseline Men brand touts its formula as non-greasy and quick-absorbing. The

game, located at KeepYourGripChallenge.com and hosted by the gaming site

WildTangent.com, will not be the only advertisement for Vaseline Men. Commercials

and digital ads will also be premiered on Fox Sports, Yahoo, and Google, all

during and beside NFL and NFL Draft content.

Vaseline saw growth in

sales after branching out its marketing campaign to reach men; it saw double

digit growth in the past two years since its 2008 launch. -- Lindsay Rubino