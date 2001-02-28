Vartan to star in ABC spy series
Michael Vartan will star in ABC's spy drama pilot Alias from Felicity creator J.J. Abrams, Reuters reports.
The actor, who appeared with Drew Barrymore in Never Been Kissed will play a CIA agent who works closely with the show's lead character, a grad student leading a secret life as a spy played by Jennifer Garner. The duo may end up having a romantic relationship.
