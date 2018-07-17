‘Vanilla Ice Project’ Back on DIY Aug. 11
Season eight of The Vanilla Ice Project starts on DIY Aug. 11. Rapper Vanilla Ice, a.k.a. Rob Van Winkle, hosts the house-flipping show. There are ten episodes in the new season.
Ice and his team of “construction ninjas” transform a derelict 1970s house in Palm Beach into an ultra-modern home with over-the-top amenities. The property boasts a 30-person hot tub, infinity edge pool with a waterfall, airport hangar and five-car garage.
“Wait until you see what we’ve got in store this season,” Vanilla Ice said. “It’s going to be rockstar-style to the fullest, with our biggest, baddest and most blinged-out season of VIP yet.”
The new season “is all about big risks and big rewards,” said DIY.
DIY is part of Discovery, Inc. It is in 54 million homes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.