‘Vanilla Ice Project’ Back on DIY Aug. 11

Season eight of The Vanilla Ice Project starts on DIY Aug. 11. Rapper Vanilla Ice, a.k.a. Rob Van Winkle, hosts the house-flipping show. There are ten episodes in the new season.

Ice and his team of “construction ninjas” transform a derelict 1970s house in Palm Beach into an ultra-modern home with over-the-top amenities. The property boasts a 30-person hot tub, infinity edge pool with a waterfall, airport hangar and five-car garage.

“Wait until you see what we’ve got in store this season,” Vanilla Ice said. “It’s going to be rockstar-style to the fullest, with our biggest, baddest and most blinged-out season of VIP yet.”

The new season “is all about big risks and big rewards,” said DIY.

DIY is part of Discovery, Inc. It is in 54 million homes.