'Vanguard Awards' honorees announced

A&E Television Networks president and CEO Nickolas Davatzes and Black Entertainment Television

president and chief operating officer Debra Lee will be honored for their leadership in the cable

industry at next month's National Show in Chicago.

Davatzes and Lee are among nine honorees for the "2003 Vanguard Awards."

The Vanguard Awards, which recognize individuals in the cable industry who

"excel in both business and personal commitment to their colleagues," will be

presented June 10.

Other winners include:

Lynne Elander, vice president, video-product development, Cox Communications Inc.,

for "Young Leadership."

Chris Albrecht, chairman and CEO, Home Box Office, for "Programming."

John D. Clark Jr., president and CEO, Society of Cable Telecommunications

Engineers, for "Affiliates."

Mark Coblitz, senior VP, strategic planning, Comcast Corp.,

for "Science."

Gary T. McCollum, VP and general manager, Cox, for "Cable Operations Management."

Richard H. Beahrs, president and COO, Courtroom Television Network, for "Government and Community

Relations."

Kevin J. Leddy, senior VP, strategy and development, Time

Warner Cable, for "Marketing."