'Vanguard Awards' honorees announced
A&E Television Networks president and CEO Nickolas Davatzes and Black Entertainment Television
president and chief operating officer Debra Lee will be honored for their leadership in the cable
industry at next month's National Show in Chicago.
Davatzes and Lee are among nine honorees for the "2003 Vanguard Awards."
The Vanguard Awards, which recognize individuals in the cable industry who
"excel in both business and personal commitment to their colleagues," will be
presented June 10.
Other winners include:
Lynne Elander, vice president, video-product development, Cox Communications Inc.,
for "Young Leadership."
Chris Albrecht, chairman and CEO, Home Box Office, for "Programming."
John D. Clark Jr., president and CEO, Society of Cable Telecommunications
Engineers, for "Affiliates."
Mark Coblitz, senior VP, strategic planning, Comcast Corp.,
for "Science."
Gary T. McCollum, VP and general manager, Cox, for "Cable Operations Management."
Richard H. Beahrs, president and COO, Courtroom Television Network, for "Government and Community
Relations."
Kevin J. Leddy, senior VP, strategy and development, Time
Warner Cable, for "Marketing."
