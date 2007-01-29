VanCamp to Join Brothers and Sisters

ABC Monday confirmed speculation that Emily VanCamp will join the cast of Touchstone TV’s large ensemble series Brothers & Sisters as a regular later this season, a move that marks her second teaming with Executive Producer Greg Berlanti. They were previously paired on Everwood.

VanCamp will play the daughter of the late William Walker (Tom Skerritt) and his mistress, Holly Harper (Patricia Wettig), whose existence has been kept secret for 20 years.