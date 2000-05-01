Van Toffler

General manager, MTV; b. Staten Island, N.Y.; Dec. 5, 1958; B.A., economics, George Washington University, 1980; J.D., University of Pennsylvania, 1983; associate Kaye, Scholer, Fierman, Hays and Handler, 1984-87; counsel, Nickelodeon, 1987-90; vice president, business development and management, MTV, 1990-92; senior vice president, program enterprises, 1992-94; executive vice president, program enterprises, and president, MTV Productions, 1994-97; current position since 1997; m. Cheryl Brahen, July 12, 1987; two children, Matthew, 9, Rachel, 3