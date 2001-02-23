Valuevision vamping NBC brand

Look for word this week on the re-branding of the Valuevision home shopping cable network to incorporate the NBC name in some way. NBC bought a piece of network last year. In November, Valuevision and NBC executives said they would re-brand the channel at some point in the future. Looks like that point is this week. Sources said the companies had been hoping to make an announcement last week, but the plans couldn't be finalized in time.

- Steve McClellan