Valentine to run Henson Co.

An investment group led by by former UPN president Dean Valentine and

investment company Europlay Capital Advisors plans to purchase a 49.9 percent

stake in The Jim Henson Co., creator of the Muppets, from German media

company EM.TV.

Valentine, who left UPN earlier this year, is expected to be in charge of the

company's Los Angeles-based operations.

"We are committed to continuing the legacy of creativity, humor and humanity

that marked everything Jim Henson touched," Valentine said in a prepared statement. "At

the same time, we feel there is enormous potential for growth, not merely from

Kermit and the Muppets, but from the expansion of the Henson brand into

all areas of family entertainment."

EM.TV bought The Jim Henson Co. and rights to the Muppets in February

2000 for $680 million in cash and stock, but following financial difficulties, as

well as difficulties running the company, EM.TV let the word out last year that it

would be interested in selling The Jim Henson Co.