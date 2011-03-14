Uva To Exit Univision In April

Univision president and CEO Joe Uva will be leaving Univision Communications next month.

Uva has told the board of directors at the top Spanish-language media company in the U.S. that he has elected not to renew his employment contract in order to seek other opportunities.

Uva, who joined Univision in April 2007 after serving as president and CEO of agency OMD Worldwide, will depart when his contract expires on April 2. During his tenure, Unvision entered the retranmssion-consent regime, securing fees for its stations and also oversaw the media company's rollout of such advanced services as video-on-demand and HD for the Univision network, broadcast brethren TeleFutura and cable service Galavision.



Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.