USA's Missing Persons Find Big Audience

USA Network's new limited series, The 4400, drew stellar ratings for its July 11 series debut. A six-hour drama about 4,400 missing people who are suddenly returned to Earth (sounds like a large scale Close Encounters from here), The 4400 attracted 7.4 million viewers for its two-hour premiere last Sunday. The four remaining hours will air on Sunday nights through Aug. 8.

4,400 reigned as cable's top-rated program for the week of July 5-11. USA Network's Monk was no slouch either, collecting 4.55 million viewers July 9.

USA finished the week averaging 2.95 million viewers in prime time, making it the most-watched cable channel for the week. TNT came in second with 2.48 million viewers. The Disney Channel (2.09 million viewers); TBS (1.85 million viewers); and Nick at Nite (1.72 million viewers) rounded out the top five.

Other notable ratings winners last week: MTV's Newlyweds, which attracted 3.66 million viewers July 7; FX's July 6 episode of plastic surgeon drama Nip/Tuck, which nabbed 3.49 million viewers; and Sci Fi Channel's season premiere of Stargate SG-1, which collected 3.22 million viewers.

