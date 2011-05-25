USA's Chatter App Helps Viewers Converse About TV Shows

Fans

of USA series now have a much easier way to take to the web and

converse about the latest developments in their favorite shows, reports Inside Facebook.

USA's

newest app, Chatter, streams aggregated content from social media sites

such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr and YouTube that are specific to

certain shows. USA Digital first launched the HTML5 web version in

October for Burn Notice and Psych.

The

Chatter app features three streams: 1) a feed of "all" user and

official content, 2) a "curated" feed of content from official accounts

only (like writers, actors, etc.), and 3) a "live" feed that displays

questions from uStream for talent from the shows to answer. Posts from

users of the app are also shown on a ticker at the bottom of the screen.

In May, USA launched the iframe Facebook Tab Page version of the app for the show Tough Enough,

which saw a 10% increase in user wall posts to the show's page. USA was

imperative on getting the app to "live" on Facebook and pull from the

other social media sites, since Facebook is by far the most popular.