USA Wrestles with Adding WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment may not be homeless for long.

USA Network is deep in negotiations to secure TV rights to the matches. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s wants a sharp increase in license fees over the $28 million he’s collected from Spike over the past three years. Spike decided not to renew it contract.

McMahon is also trying to stretch the deal beyond USA, angling for other parts of the NBC Universal empire, which includes NBC, Bravo and the movie studio. Industry executives said TBS, TNT and FX have passed on the deal.

UPN also carries WWE Wrestling, one of its highest rated shows, under a separate deal that expires in '06.

WWE’s rating have dropped in recent years, but its weekly prime time matches are still situated toward the top of the Nielsen ratings charts.