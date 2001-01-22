USA Web Business Gains New VP, Emerging Business
Michael Yorick will oversee the Web properties and interactive television projects of USA Networks as the new vice president of emerging businesses. He comes to USA from managing A & E Television in London. Two of USA's own dotcommers were bumped up: Craig Engler, formerly an executive producer of SciFi.com, is new GM of the site; Laura Rubin, formerly a senior marketing manager for USA Interactive, is GM of USANetwork.com, TRIOtv.com and NWItv.com. Engler and Rubin will report to Yorick, who will report to USA CFO Tim Peterman.
