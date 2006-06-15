USA Video Suing Cable Companies

Having lost a patent fight with online VOD company Movielink last week, USA Video Technology has reportedly sued a handful of cable companies claiming they are infringing its patent in their digital VOD services.



The company had suggested as much after the loss.

"We are all disappointed by the decision of the appeals court," said USVO President Edwin Molina last week when a federal appeals court affirmed a lower court's decision against it in the Movielink suit. "However we will continue to consider other potential infringements and enforce our patent rights."

USA Video said that the court did not hold that its patent rights were unenforceable and it is now trying to enforce them.

According to reports, USA Video filed suit June 14 in U.S. District Court against Time Warner, Cox, Comcast, and Charter for compensation and and injunction against further infringement.