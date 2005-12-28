USA Tops Cable Ratings For 2005

USA ranked as the top-rated cable network for the year with an average 2.33 million total viewers in prime through Dec. 25, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Nick at Nite took second with 1.88 million, followed by ESPN at 1.84 million, and Fox News at 1.77 million.

Strong showings for WWE programming and a fresh episode of Monk Dec. 2 helped USA to the top of the ratings for the month of December, well above its yearly average with 2.92 million total viewers in prime.

ESPN was second at 2.76 million, followed by TNT at 2.33 million and TBS at 2.07 million.