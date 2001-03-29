USA synergy brings Law & Order

Synergy is once again in the air at USA Network. Off-network episodes of Wolf Films/Studios USA's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are headed to co-owned USA in the fall of 2003.

USA Network already airs original episodes of the series each Sunday night, nine days after they debut on NBC.

Under the agreement, which runs for the life of the Dick Wolf-produced series, USA will air off-network episodes of Law & Order: SVU on a Monday through Friday basis starting in Sept. 2003. Terms of the deal were not unveiled. Law & Order: SVU has already been renewed through the 2001-2002 season on NBC, where it first debuted in Sept. 1999. - Joe Schlosser